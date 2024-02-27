ORANGE COUNTY, Fla — The Ocoee Police Deaprtment confirmed that an officer discharged a number of shots at a vehicle that was driving toward the officer's cruiser on Tuesday afternoon.
The altercation took place while the officer was checking speed enforcement along Clarcona Ocoee Road. According to police, the officer initiated a traffic stop, and the suspect's vehicle turned down a side road. When the officer followed, he saw the suspect's vehicle driving toward him and shot at the car multiple times.
Police also indicated the suspect didn't fire a gun during the altercation.
The suspect is still at large, and police are searching for a silver vehicle.