Volunteers with a Breverd County nonprofit say they are dealing with a mystery on Space Coast beaches: scores of injured pelicans and no clear cause.
Wild Florida Rescue officials say volunteers have been responding to dozens of calls reporting birds with broken wings on beaches in the south part of the county.
While WFR receives about 30 calls on an average day, in one recent six-hour shift, rescuers brought in 17 pelicans.
Officials with the nonprofit said all 23 volunteers stepped in to respond to the surge.
They are still trying to find out what’s causing the pelicans' injuries.
“We’re not ruling out it’s malicious, or human impact intentional or non-intentional, or a long liner out there (commercial fishing) and it could be malicious activities," said WFR co-founder Heather Pepe.
Anyone who sees injured wildlife like a pelican, is urged to take a photo and quick video, and call the Wild Florida Rescue hotline at 321-821-7881.