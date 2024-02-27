CVS Pharmacy's Communication Director Amy Thibault sent Spectrum News 1 a statement, saying:

"We’ve made the difficult decision to close the CVS Pharmacy at 955 Payne Avenue in North Tonawanda on April 11. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 1717 Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda to ensure patients have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care. Patients can always choose to fill their prescriptions at any CVS Pharmacy, or the pharmacy of their choice, if another is more convenient. Employees are being offered comparable roles within the company."

"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions. Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community. We’ll continue to provide area residents with outstanding service at our Tonawanda store. We also offer prescription home delivery service to eligible patients through CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app to provide additional convenient access to medications."