CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Crystal River announced an extension of the deadline for receiving materials for homeowners interested in elevating their homes under the FEMA Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA).
To ensure all eligible residents have ample opportunity to apply, the deadline has been extended to March 1.
By extending the application deadline, the city of Crystal River aims to accommodate residents who may require additional time to gather necessary documentation or information for their applications.
Additionally, the city, along with its contractor Atkins-Realis, has scheduled an informational webinar on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 5:30 pm for those who were not able to attend the town hall meeting held on Feb. 22.
The meeting will be held via the Teams app. Interested residents can email erin.capps@atkinsrealis.com to have the invitation sent to them or use the following information to join the webinar: www.crystalriverfl.org