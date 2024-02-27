CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Bavaro’s dish, Mike’s Seafood Pasta, is from the latest installment. It comes courtesy of Chef Jordan Johnson.
Mike’s Seafood Pasta
Ingredients
- 1/2 pound pasta
- 10 clams
- 6 shrimp
- 3 tablespoons butter
- Pinch sea salt
- Pinch black pepper
- 1 teaspoon minced thyme
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon Calabrian chili
- 1/2 cup white wine
Method
- Cook spaghetti to your liking, preferably al dente.
- Heat medium-sized sauté pan, on medium-high heat.
- Add white wine, butter and minced garlic.
- Add clams and shrimp.
- (Chef made the clams and shrimp in separate dishes because clams take longer to cook. You can do it all in one pot — by waiting to put in the shrimp for a few minutes while the clams start to open.)
- Cover, then bring to a boil until clams are open and the shrimp are curled and pink.
- Remove lids and reduce heat to medium. Add sea salt, pepper, thyme and Calabrian chili, cooking for 30 seconds.
- Remove shellfish onto a plate. Then add pasta into the sauce, and sauté for 1 minute.
- Add pasta, shellfish and any remaining sauce and sauté.