CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Bavaro’s dish, Mike’s Seafood Pasta, is from the latest installment. It comes courtesy of Chef Jordan Johnson.

Mike’s Seafood Pasta

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound pasta
  • 10 clams
  • 6 shrimp
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • Pinch sea salt
  • Pinch black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon minced thyme
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon Calabrian chili
  • 1/2 cup white wine

Method

  1. Cook spaghetti to your liking, preferably al dente.
  2. Heat medium-sized sauté pan, on medium-high heat.
  3. Add white wine, butter and minced garlic.
  4. Add clams and shrimp.
    • (Chef made the clams and shrimp in separate dishes because clams take longer to cook. You can do it all in one pot — by waiting to put in the shrimp for a few minutes while the clams start to open.)
  5. Cover, then bring to a boil until clams are open and the shrimp are curled and pink.
  6. Remove lids and reduce heat to medium. Add sea salt, pepper, thyme and Calabrian chili, cooking for 30 seconds.
  7. Remove shellfish onto a plate. Then add pasta into the sauce, and sauté for 1 minute.
  8. Add pasta, shellfish and any remaining sauce and sauté.