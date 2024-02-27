Charlotte's Wooden Robot Brewery is reopening Tuesday, a week after the taproom's co-founder Dan Wade died in a fall.
The deadly fall happened at the brewery's original South End location, off of S. Tryon Street, according to officials. The brewery has a second taproom off E. 36th Street in NoDa, which was also closed following Wade's death.
Wooden Robot posted on social media Tuesday that they were reopening to honor and remember Wade.
"Embraced by your overwhelming love, we are speechless. Today, with the help of the entire Charlotte brewing community, we are opening our doors to honor and remember Dan Wade," the brewery posted.
Wooden Robot is welcoming the community to stop by its South End location and pay respects to Wade.
Here are the taproom's operating hours this week:
- South End brewery location open: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Coffee bar open: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Kitchen: Opening Wednesday at 4 p.m.
- The Chamber NoDa: Opening Thursday at 3 p.m.