TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are saying goodbye to a key piece of their recent defense.

The team is set to release linebacker Shaquil Barrett on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Barrett, 31, spent five seasons with the Bucs, leading the NFL with 19½ sacks in 2019 during his first season in Tampa. The following season he helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl.

He also was a two-time Pro Bowler with Tampa Bay.

He was due a $15.04 million option bonus next month.

The 9-year veteran spent four years in Denver before signing with Tampa Bay.

Barrett suffered an Achilles tear injury almost halfway through the 2022 season but returned in time for the 2023 season, registering 52 tackles, 4.5 sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown.

The Barrett family suffered a tragedy last year when their 2-year-old daughter Arrayah drowned in the family swimming pool at their South Tampa home.