In a meeting with the top four leaders of Congress on Tuesday, President Joe Biden warned of dire consequences for the U.S. economy if lawmakers do not pass a bill to fund the government ahead of Friday's partial shutdown deadline.

"A shutdown would damage the economy significantly," Biden said at the top of an Oval Office meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mithc McConnell, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris. "I think we all agree to that, and we need bipartisan solutions."

"It's Congress' responsibility to fund the government," he said. "You gotta get about doing it."

Biden summoned the four congressional leaders for a White House summit ahead of the shutdown deadline in an effort to stress them to act with urgency to fund the government, as well as to take action on the long-stalled Ukraine and Israel aid bill, which the Senate passed earlier this month.

"Ukraine, I think the need is urgent," Biden said. "I think the consequences of inaction every day in Ukraine are dire."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.