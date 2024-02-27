TEXAS — Having a chart-topping track isn’t unfamiliar to Queen Bey. Her newest single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking her ninth leading song as a soloist.

The country track leapt ahead of Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” to claim the top spot one week after debuting at No. 2. In it, Beyoncé sings of slow dancing, rugged whiskey and a heatwave making it “too hot to think straight.”

Just last week, the singer made history by being the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

According to Billboard, "Texas Hold 'Em" drew 29 million streams, 16.1 million radio airplay audience impressions and sold 29,000 downloads from Feb. 16 through Feb. 22. It was the Houston native’s first No. 1 song since “Break My Soul” in 2022, from the album “Renaissance.”

Some of Bey's other tracks to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 during her solo career include:

“Break My Soul,” two weeks, beginning Aug. 13, 2022

“Savage” (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé), one week, May 30, 2020

“Perfect” (Ed Sheeran duet with Beyoncé), five weeks, beginning Dec. 23, 2017

“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” four weeks, beginning Dec. 13, 2008

“Irreplaceable,” 10 weeks, beginning Dec. 16, 2006

“Check on It,” feat. Slim Thug, five weeks, beginning Feb. 4, 2006

“Baby Boy,” feat. Sean Paul, nine weeks, beginning Oct. 4, 2003

“Crazy in Love,” feat. Jay-Z, eight weeks at No. 1, beginning July 12, 2003

In total, the multi-genre star's solo Hot 100 appearances at No. 1 span over 20 years.

Beyoncé released “Texas Hold ‘Em” along with the slower paced “16 Carriages” on Feb. 11. Ahead of the release, she alerted fans to new music coming soon through a Verizon commercial that aired during Super Bowl LVIII and ended with her cryptically saying, “OK, they ready. Drop the new music.”

The release date for Beyoncé's eighth studio album, “Renaissance: Act II,” is March 29. The album is rumored to focus on Bey’s country roots as a Texas girl, straying from the disco-pop of the first "Renaissance" album.