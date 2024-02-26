SANFORD, Fla. — Monday marked 12 years since Trayvon Martin was shot and killed in the city of Sanford. His story sparked global headlines, national outcry, and in the years following, city leaders have been working to address the racial concerns of residents.

Trayvon Martin, 17, was shot and killed by neighborhood watch captain George Zimmerman on Feb. 26, 2012



Martin's death after he was shot in a gated community — The Retreat at Twin Lakes in Sanford — generated a national conversation.

After George Zimmerman was acquitted in 2013, the case inspired the Black Lives Matter movement. Zimmerman identified himself as a part-time, volunteer neighborhood watch captain, and outrage grew over why he wasn't arrested until more than a month after the 17-year-old was shot. So, a movement evolved over the years to focus on relations between police and the Black community.

A newly released 2023 report by Sanford's Race, Equality, Equity, and Inclusion Committee pushes the topic to the forefront in the city.

“At first, it was meant to be a temporary committee,” said Barbara Coleman-Foster, vice chair of the committee. “But one of our recommendations that came out of one of our first Sanford Speaks events was to have the committee be a standing committee of the city.”

The committee consists of 13 community members.

“We have a diverse group of people, and they bring different perspectives to our discussions and to the work we’re hoping to do,” she said.

The committee made several recommendations to the city council following neighborhood meetings.

In the report, committee members encouraged the Sanford Police Department to hire a more diverse staff. Specifically, they said they hoped staffing would reflect demographics in Sanford, where 27% of residents are Black.

They also suggested the police department consult more with mental health professionals following a series of meetings at which dialogue and input was opened to residents.

Coleman-Foster said the committee will focus efforts over the next year on a new "Pathways to Reconciliation" project.

The committee will gather stories from residents about how racial dynamics have impacted the local community.

The hope is to memorialize their stories, giving a voice and platform to residents as they reflect, she said.

“To essentially make known more of what I might refer to as ‘the hidden history of Sanford,’ the history that is just not as popularized," said Coleman-Foster. "And a lot of that centers around the historically Black communities in the city of Sanford.”