COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio officials on Monday announced a new electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Dover that's expected to create 650 jobs and $54 million in associated payroll in Wayne and Tuscarawas counties.

Schaeffler, a company that's been involved in the field of motion technology for more than 75 years, will build the facility. Schaeffler currently operates a manufacturing facility in Wooster and an automotive aftermarket operation in Strongsville. The company produces components and systems for engines and transmissions.

The manufacturing facility that will be in Dover will help produce electric beam axles and electric drivetrain systems, which aims to support the growing hydrid and electric vehicle industries.

“Ohio has always been home to the leading edge of automotive technology, and today’s announcement is further proof that Ohio will continue to dominate in this field,” said Gov. Mike DeWine in a press release. “Schaeffler is already established in Ohio, and we welcome their decision to expand here to support our growing and thriving electric vehicle ecosystem.

The new jobs will be spread out between the Dover and Wooster locations, according to a press release. The company expects to break ground later this year, and plans to open the facility in 2025.

“Forward-looking companies like Schaeffler understand the value and advantages of doing business in Ohio,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted in a press release. “In addition to promoting innovation, this project creates hundreds of quality jobs to be filled by Ohioans living in the region, helping to bring about a brighter future for the families and communities in Wayne and Tuscarawas counties.”

To support the new facility, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 2.228%, 15-year Job Creation Tax Credit.

"Schaeffler’s decision to expand in Ohio reflects our state’s dedication to attracting world-class companies in critical industries,” said Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik in a press release. "The EV market and automotive sector are thriving in Ohio, and today’s announcement is proof of how companies can prosper here.”