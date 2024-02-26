MAYVILLE, Wis. — A Mayville Farm is getting a chance to boost its honey producing business.

The farm received a Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Buy Local Buy Wisconsin grant. The goal of the grant is to grow the state’s agricultural and food industries.

For Mayberry Farms, the Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grant is an opportunity to build a stronger connection with Wisconsinites and promote the state to others.

Danielle Clark and her husband, Tim, own Mayberry Farms. When they purchased the farm, their main crop was strawberries.

Danielle Clark said a few years ago they brought in honeybees to help pollinate their crop. That led them to sell raw honey.

“What makes our honey really unique when we harvest it in June during strawberry season is that you can actually have a more fruity note in the honey itself,” said Danielle Clark.

Mayberry farms was selected as one of five recipients of the Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grant in 2023.

Tim Clark said this money provides them with extra funding to help with marketing and support their business strategy.

“Between my wife and I making more investments into our business, into our community here to help bring about more products, more technology, more ingenuity that will help make our strawberries, our honey and all of the other products that we get into in the future better at Mayberry Farms,” he said.

Danielle Clark said the grant puts them in a unique position.

“Two-thirds of the nation’s honey is imported, so that means only one-third is coming from the United States and in our opinion, it’s way better if you are going to buy local, raw, unprocessed, unfiltered honey, not just for us personally but for our local economy and local communities,” said Danielle Clark.

The Clarks said they are proud to carry on the legacy of agriculture in Wisconsin with this grant. For more information on the grant, click here.