MAITLAND, Fla. — The Maitland Art Center and Hurston Museum are banding together for a new partnership to bring Black artists to Central Florida. While the Maitland Art Center has been hosting resident artists from across the world for many years, this is the first year of an annual partnership where the Hurston Museum will pick one visiting artist a year.

What You Need To Know Louise Deininger is this year's chosen artist. She lives full-time in Vienna, Austria, however she grew up primarily in Kenya



This month, Deininger was provided a room and studio space at the Maitland Art Center while her previous work was showcased at the Hurston Museum



Deninger's work focuses on telling the stories of those who she meets during her travels, with a particular interest in people's ancestry and familial bonds

Artists from across the world have participated in the Maitland Art Center’s residency program since 1937. It was the brainchild of André Smith, founder of The Research Studio, who saw the program as an opportunity for artists of ranging backgrounds to collaborate.

Smith was a contemporary of Zora Neale Hurston, who the Hurston Museum is named after. Hurston, who has been hailed as one of Eatonville’s most famous residents, was a writer and a collector of African American art.

While the Maitland Art Center and Hurston Museum are located only a quick 5 minute drive from each other, their locations face both cultural and demographic distinctions. Eatonville, which is still primarily a Black community according to Census data, is known as the oldest black-incorporated municipality, once home to those freed from slavery.

“(The partnership between the Maitland Art Center and Hurston Museum) just reinforces how art and culture really represent a backbone, a foundation of community between two communities that, demographically, are really at different ends,” said Dr. N.Y. Nathiri, Executive Director of the Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community.

With the Hurston Museum now slated to pick the Maitland Art Center’s resident artist once a year, executives of both museums hope it will foster growing relationships between different artists and the local communities.

“The enrichment that this brings for our local community, to have these artists coming in with these different perspectives, is just incredible,” said Danielle Thomas, Executive Drirector of the Art & History Museums of Maitland. “It’s such a gift.”

The Hurston Museum’s first chosen resident artist is Louise Deininger, who spent 6 weeks living at the Maitland Art Center with a provided studio space to work.

Deininger says her earliest memories of her passion for art go back to childhood. She says her father used to bring her calendars featuring the art of Michelangelo after he got home from traveling.

“I just was engrossed and I just totally loved it. So, it wasn’t a task for me to paint or to draw,” said Deininger.

Deininger was born in Uganda, but raised in Kenya. During her stay in Central Florida, she says she was speaking with local residents for inspiration for her next art installment.

“Coming to Eatonville was like coming home to my people, because we share the same ancestry,” she said.

Ancestry is a common theme in her art. While her paintings do draw influence from her own experiences, it typically tells the stories of other people she meets during her travels.

Her latest installment, which is currently on display at the Hurston Museum, primarily focuses on the perspectives of women of color. Many pieces incorporate personal artifacts like photos, tea leaves, or cowrie shells.

Besides focusing on her art, Deininger is also the founder of a non-profit. The Global Youth Conference Academy works to help Ugandan children reach their full potential.

Her art is available to view at the Hurston Museum until December.