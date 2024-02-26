INVERNESS, Fla. — Plans to stop construction in an Inverness development have fallen through. Homeowners say issues with unpaved roads and sewage have been plaguing the neighborhood for what feels like an eternity.

What You Need To Know Issues remain inside Inverness Village 4, where homeowners say the roads and no infrastructure have been a concern



Plans to stop construction have fallen through, after commissioners voted this month to stop the active building permits only to find out they could not do so because of a state law



Homeowners have begun reaching out to lawmakers with documents and emails demanding answers

They want the county to focus on those issues instead of building more homes. And commissioners voted this month to stop the active building permits, only to find out they could not do that due to a state law.

“The roads and no infrastructure have been a bit of a concern,” Janeen Eddie said.

A dirt road is all that leads to her house. It’s been left unpaved and unfinished.

“For our neighbors across the street to see their houses go untouched for months and months, it’s been very disappointing,” she says.

Eddie moved to the neighborhood from Minnesota in October last year. Though it’s been just a few months, Eddie and her husband have had to make a few adjustments.

“When we first bought our house, we were actually at the level of our hill back here,” says Eddie. “All of this dirt has been taken away so, obviously, drainage going down the street is a concern.”

It’s come to the point where Eddie, and others, have reached out to lawmakers. They have sent countless documents and emails demanding answers.

“It’d be nice to have an update on where things are at, or what is it that they need?” said Eddie. “What is it that they’re looking for? What is a potential solution to this plan? Because there has to be a solution.”

A solution, Eddie says, that she says she will continue searching for until all of these issues are resolved.

“There’s lots of beautiful people in here, lots of beautiful homes, so there has to be players coming and stepping up to the plate,” she said.

So they can all find comfort in calling the area ‘home.’

Earlier this month commissioners heard from the people who are buying these new homes, who said they should not be punished by having the building of their homes delayed.