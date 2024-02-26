OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Food is one of those things that brings people together, but not everyone can get it themselves.

That's where this week's Everyday Hero comes in. People like Chris May work to ease the problem of food insecurity.

"There is a need in Osceola County," said May, who has been volunteering to deliver food for Meals on Wheels and the Osceola Council on Aging for the past several years.

"This is an organization that's near and dear to our heart. We get as much enjoyment out of it as when we deliver the meals to our clients."

May, who owns a catering company, knows how to deliver hot and cold food.

He and another volunteer named Jeremy have been motoring around Osceola together for a year, delivering meals to seniors who need it.

During that time, they've built a rapport with the regulars.

"Good morning! Good morning, takes me a little longer than normal," one recipient of the food said as he greeted May at the door.

"When I asked for help, through the grace of God, I got the help. These people, they help a lot."

