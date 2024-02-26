POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials have confirmed a case of the measles in Polk County.

What You Need To Know According to Florida Health, the infected person is between 20-24 years old. It's the first adult case in the state this year



State health officials are giving parents the option of sending their unvaccinated students back into the classroom; that decision has caused criticism



There were two more cases confirmed in Broward County recently, bringing that county's total to eight. One of the newest cases is a child under the age of four.

State health officials are giving parents the option of sending their unvaccinated students back into the classroom.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, nationally known for his outspoken skepticism toward the COVID-19 vaccine, sent a letter earlier this month to parents at Manatee Bay Elementary School near Fort Lauderdale after six students contracted the highly contagious and potentially deadly virus.

His wording contradicts Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, which tell school officials that unvaccinated children “must be excluded” for three weeks. States are not required to follow those recommendations, however.

That failure to bar unvaccinated children is sparking criticism from doctors in Florida and around the country, including the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr. Rana Alissa, the academy’s Florida vice president, said Friday that the state should follow the CDC guidelines “for the safety of our kids.” Allowing unvaccinated children to attend during the outbreak not only endangers them, but others who might have compromised immune systems and could later catch it from them, she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.