A man is in critical condition after being found by on fire by emergency responders outside the Israeli embassy in Washington on Saturday afternoon, a D.C. Fire and EMS told Spectrum News.
Just before 1 p.m., D.C. fire and EMS personnel responded to a call about a person on fire outside the embassy. Uniformed Secret Service agents extinguished the fire and the man was transported to a nearby hospital "in critical, life-threatening injuries," D.C. Fire and EMS Department spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, he added. The Secret Service and the Israeli embassy did not immediately return requests for comment.
