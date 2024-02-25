AUSTIN, Texas — CapMetro and CEO of CapMetro, Dottie Watkins, have apologized for the delays that train riders experienced last night.
On Saturday morning, officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony for McKalla Rail Station in anticipation of the Austin FC season opener match. Several days prior to the game, CapMetro encouraged the soccer fans to ride the train to the game, adding that the fare to ride the train would be free of charge. According to Watkins, CapMetro transported over 4,000 passengers on the Red Line Saturday night.
CapMetro CEO Dottie Watkins took to social media platform X on Sunday to express the provider's commitment to improving the service. Additionally, Watkins stated that on March 9, the company will give out free rides to align with the start of South by Southwest and Austin FC's next match at home.