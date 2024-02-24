TAMPA, Fla. — According to the latest U.S. Census Data, Florida’s total population has reached more than 22 million, ranking number two in international migration.

With more people moving to the state, it also means there’s a need for more resources to help immigrants adjust.

The non-profit has focused its services in Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties, but it is now expanding into Manatee County





Maria Luciana Jones is a past participant in the program and now volunteers to help people on their financial literacy journey

That’s what the organization Project Prosper does, having helped hundreds of people adjust in sectors like finance and language.

Now they’re expanding the help outside of Pinellas County to Manatee County.

Faye Steinhauser is the Executive Director of the organization.

“Our main contact down there is Haitian connections,” she said. “We’re also working with Lutheran services of Florida and an organization called spark growth in the area, so all these organizations are coming together to connect us to clients and give us a space to provide our first classes.”

For native Argentinian Maria Luciana Jones, food remains a large part of her culture, as well as her assimilation in America.

“It (cooking) reminds me of my childhood because I remember when I would go to my grandparents’ home,” she said. “It’s kind of a treat for the kids, they would make Milanesas.”

It’s a lengthy process to make Milanesas, the preparation begins the night before. Jones said it’s a recipe that’s been passed down from generation to generation.

She learned how to make this meal from her mother, who still lives in Argentina, which is also where Jones got married.

Her wedding was an unforgettable night,“my mother she bought this cake for us the wedding cake and it was the Argentinian flag and the American flag.”

The photos serve as reminders of that day. They’re photos she looks at quite often since moving to the U.S. a few years ago.

“Argentinians are very warm and friendly, and sometimes I miss that, going home and they’re warmth,” she says.

She said moving to Florida as an adult had some challenges.

“It was very difficult to learn the financial system,” she said. “Compared to how the system works in Argentina because you had to learn about taxes about your credit score and that’s something you don’t have in Argentina.”

But thanks to the help of Project Prosper she received one-on-one help from a coach, learning what a 401k is and what taxes were.

The organization has 13 programs, which range from beginner to intermediate. Once a course is completed, participants receive certificates.

She’s taking what she’s learned and putting it to use.

“Every time I get paid, I make sure I transfer a percentage of my salary to these services,” Jones said.

Jones said the program has been a big help in making her transition easier.

Just like this meal connects maria to her Argentinian roots she’s hoping to connect with others now by giving back as a volunteer with the organization.

The organization says as they continue to expand into other counties, they’re also looking for volunteers to help in coaching.