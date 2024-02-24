LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The community is coming together to help a student in need. A Jefferson County Public Schools bus driver and others took an Engelhard Elementary School student on a shopping spree.

Nearly two weeks ago, bus driver Larry Farrish was picking up 6-year-old Levi for school when he noticed Levi wasn’t his normal self. He asked him what was wrong, and Levi said he didn’t have pajamas for pajama day.

Farrish finished his morning routes before going out of his way to get pajamas for Levi. He dropped them off at Engelhard Elementary school for Levi to celebrate the occasion. Farrish’s generosity hasn’t stopped there, and others from the community are now rallying to help Levi.

Farrish and Amanda Mills, founder of community outreach program Southend Street Angels, took Levi and his family to Walmart Saturday. The first-grader jumped up and down with excitement to go shopping.

Levi and his family got new school clothes, shoes and toys. If Spider-Man was on it, it was going home with Levi.

“I got Spider-Man clothes, school clothes and jeans," he said.

It was all made possible with $1,000 in donations from around the U.S. His bus driver could help Levi and his five siblings shop for more than just pajamas.

"The small gesture just blew up, but I'm glad it did ... we definitely need it, especially in our city, in our community," Farrish said. "JCPS definitely needs it, so it's amazing."

When Mills saw Farrish’s good deed, she knew she had to get involved because she had a similar experience growing up. Her high school math teacher helped her during a time of need.

"They opened up their home to me," Farrish said. "I was able to graduate high school and was offered an opportunity at life that I might not otherwise have gotten."

Levi said he is grateful for his bus driver, the Southend Street Angels and the community.

"I think it's so good ... it blew my mind," Levi said.

Donations also covered their lunch at McDonald's in addition to their Walmart trip, while Southend Street Angels also gave Farrish a gift for his good deed.