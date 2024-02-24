ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Orlando’s human relations office is hosting a housing fair for the community to learn more about fair housing protection.

The event is free and will include a wide range of resources such as free credit checks, mortgage counseling and fair housing training sessions.

The event will be held at the Grand Avenue Neighborhood Center located at 800 Grand Street.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This event is partially funded by the US Department of Housing Urban Development.

City staff say the event advances equity in housing, as well as educating individuals on their rights of fair housing.

“We have two partner agencies in the community,” said Kimberly Rankin, City of Orlando human relations manager. “Florida legal services and community legal services of mid-Florida who are also fair housing initiative programs that they can reach out to attorneys to advocate on their behalf.

“So, we really encourage people if they fell, they have been discriminated against in fair housing please reach out to our offices and seek some help.”