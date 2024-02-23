ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney Springs’ newest attraction takes the summer vibes to a whole other level.
Summer House on the Lake, located at West Side in Disney Springs, is a dining destination with a coastal-chic design and a California-inspired menu.
When you walk in, you’re greeted by “The Cookie Bar,” serving more than 15 different varieties of the restaurant’s signature oversized cookies. Coffee concoctions and cocktails are also available.
Summer House’s motto is to never say “no.”
“What’s better to hear?” asked Summer House Chef Ben Goodnick. “Nobody wants to hear ‘no.’ Nobody wants to hear ‘maybe.’ Nobody wants to hear, ‘I’ll think about it.’ We want to hear ‘yes.’ And that’s how I want to make people feel.”
The destination has three full bars with an emphasis on their exclusive Rosé. It’s poured all day off a Rosé Cart, alongside an extensive wine and handcrafted cocktail list.
The outdoor seating at Summer House nestles guests up against the Disney Springs lagoon and the hot-air balloon. You can make reservations here.