ORLANDO, Fla. — As lawmakers wait to see if Gov. Ron DeSantis will sign a bill to restrict social media access for anyone under 16, questions about the impacts of House Bill 1 are being brought to light.

The Florida House and Senate signed off on the bill on Thursday, but Gov. Ron DeSantis has voiced concerns about the legislation.

The bill leaves many unanswered questions, including which social sites would be restricted and what happens to social media courses taught at area colleges.

Rebecca Newman teaches one of those courses at Valencia College and says she knows a great deal about the social media world.

She has been teaching journalism and social media courses at Valencia College for 16 years and said knows all too well that students need to be protected from potential dangers on the internet.

“Of course, I want young people to have protections for social media," she said. "It’s a dangerous sometimes."

But she said the passage of HB1 concerns her an instructor.

“My problem is that I teach dual enrolled students — some of which are 15, 14 (years old)," Newman said. "We have some students at Valencia that are as young as 12 years old. So, if we’re going to teach them social media, writing for social media, where they are going to be in our new media program, how are we going to go forward with this bill?"

The legislation would ban anyone younger than 16 from having accounts with certain social media platforms and adult web pages.

DeSantis was asked about it while in Orlando this week and said he still has concerns about the legislation.

“I’m a critic of social media, but I have to look at this from a parent’s perspective," he said on Thursday. "We are working through this, but I don’t think we're there yet."

Newman said social media is an industry and teaching students the subject leads to paid positions in the corporate world across the country.

“I must be able to teach them this stuff," she said. "Because when they go out there and they are wanting these kind of things, they need to know how to create a social media calendar, use Hootsuite or Sprout Social."

Newman said she hopes these and many other questions will be answered before legislation is signed.

DeSantis has until March 8 to sign or veto the bill.