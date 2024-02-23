MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee chef will be in the spotlight when the new season of Bravo's "Top Chef" debuts March 20.

The new season was shot in Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Chef Dan Jacobs will be one of the contestants competing for the title. Jacobs is co-owner of DanDan and EsterEv, which originally operated in the same building.

EsterEv will move from the building where DanDan operates in Milwaukee, to a standalone location restaurant space in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.

Chef Jacobs said he is a fun and outgoing guy, but he takes his work very seriously.

“I’m hilarious. I’m a good time. I am direct and to the point, but I have that Midwest Work ethic, and I work as hard as I can,” said Jacobs.

That work ethic landed Jacobs another James Beard nomination, a new restaurant location and a spot, on Top Chef.

“I think I’ve tried out like eleven to 13 times! I always wanted to test myself against other people and this was the ultimate cooking show to do that on,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs said he also wants to inspire people to chase their dream dreams, despite obstacles. Jacobs was diagnosed with Kennedy’s Disease in 2016.

“I have a challenge walking up and down the stair, walking around, grabbing things, holding things, and sometimes talking,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs refers to his physical challenge as being “differently abled.”

“I just want to be able to showcase myself in a real positive way, not just with the state of Wisconsin and the city of Milwaukee, but also for all the 'differently abled' people out there and show them that you can do whatever you want,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs said besides his drive to succeed, he gets to take on new challenges because of his business partner, chef Dan Van Rite.

Van Rite just received his ninth nomination and Jacobs, his sixth, for Best Chef Midwest, by the James Beard Foundation. So far, neither has won.

“So, we are kind of the Susan Luccis of the Best Chef Midwest Category,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs said without Van Rite, he wouldn’t have been able to take time to compete on Top Chef.

“The world is going to hear Milwaukee every single time the episodes air and they are going to see the beautiful city that will we all live in and Dan participating definitely is going to draw lots of business and tourists to check out the city along with DanDan and EsterEv,” said Van Rite.

Besides the notoriety, Jacob’s participation on Top Chef sets a new precedent for the state’s culinary industry.

“Being on Top Chef is a great honor, but what it means to be on Top Chef and working in Wisconsin at the same time, is something that has never been done before,” said Jacobs.