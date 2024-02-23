DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It is now within 100 days of the next hurricane season and residents of Daytona Beach are learning more about flood insurance discount programs for people living on the coast.

What You Need To Know FEMA has a rating system for flood-prone communities



The rating is designed to encourage flood mitigation techniques



The higher the rating, the higher the discount residents can get on flood insurance

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has a community rating system for evaluating communities at risk of flooding.

It is a voluntary incentive program that recognizes community floodplain management practices that exceed minimum requirements.

Residents in and around Datyona Beach may see a larger discount on flood insurance beginning this fall because of the efforts of local government.

More than 1,500 communities across the U.S. participate in the program, with more than 250 of them in Florida.

Different community ratings can mean better discounts to flood insurance policies.

Daytona Beach will be a Category 5 in October, which means flood insurance policy holders can get a 25% discount.

That's good news for Frank Tate, who says flood waters got in to his Fairway Estates Daytona Beach home during Hurricane Ian. His wife Teri was also home during the storm.

“If he stood in the road, it was chest high," Teri said. "No, it was here. OK, belly high."

The pair said the flooding started in the front yard, with the water eventually reaching their front porch, and then inside their home.

“I went and got the kayak and we started to kayak all around the neighborhood," Frank said. "We then tied it to the tree there and the next day it was real high."

The Tate’s were left with a mess, but said, fortunately, they had flood insurance.

When they bought the home seven years ago, their flood insurance policy was about $900 a year. Currently, it is $1,200.

Over the past year, the Daytona Beach government has made efforts to reduce the risk of local flooding with outreach programs, open space preservation, flood protection assistance, flood data maintenance, and stormwater management.