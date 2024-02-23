CARLSVILLE, Wis. — Christiana Trapani doesn’t know exactly how many candles Door County Candle Co. has made to support the people of Ukraine over the past two years.

It’s a lot.

“Candles produced, I have absolutely no idea. So many,” she said.

Trapani is the owner of Door County Candle Co. in Carlsville, near Sturgeon Bay.

“As one of our candle-makers, Larry, said, when it was happening, ‘I just came in. I made them. I didn’t think about how many I had to make, because if I would have thought about it, it would have scared me. It would have overwhelmed me,’” she said.

Proceeds from the special blue and yellow candles have generated more than a million dollars for the nonprofit group Razom For Ukraine. The group is providing support to people living in that country.

Sending help to Ukraine is an ongoing effort at Door County Candle Co. It includes new wax melts in the colors of Ukraine and a weekend pouring with a purpose event that will see $5 from each pour at a candle bar going to Razom.

“We’re just trying to do things to keep it in people’s minds. It’s still happening. They still need our help. They still need it to be talked about,” Trapani said. “Whatever we can do, we are doing.”

Sales have fluctuated but have seen a rebound in the past week as the anniversary approaches.

Carol Burlew has seen the interest in the candles from the front row. She’s a Door County Candle Co. employee working in the retail store.

“Practically overnight, people started lining up outside the door waiting to come in and buy the Ukraine candles. We quickly ran out each day so we had to learn to adapt,” Burlew said. “We quickly brought in volunteers who helped us pour and clean. People were calling and wanted to come in volunteer. People were calling and wanted to buy cases and cases of candles. That continued and it just kept growing and growing and growing.”

Burlew said customers sometimes tell stories about family living in Ukraine.

“There were many, many people in here with a feeling of gratitude for what was happening,” she said. “We’re so happy to be able to help out the cause just by buying a simple candle, or gifting someone else with a candle.”

Trapani has relatives in Ukraine. She keeps close tabs on the conflict.

She’s even heard from soldiers about how their tin candles for Ukraine are helping in the war zone.

“In the video, this soldier is saying that they received these candles — every time I watch I get emotional — and they’re so grateful,” Trapani said. “They have light. They have a comforting aroma. It’s masking the smell of burning and mice. It’s providing them warmth, comfort. Both physically but also in their hearts and that they’re thanking us for the powerful assistance and not forgetting about them and for continuing to work to help them.”