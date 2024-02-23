ORLANDO, Fla. — For some, the melodies and memories made in the high school band have only amplified since graduation day.

A group of musicians who played decades prior in Orlando’s Jones High School band are finding their love of music shines as brightly as the first day many picked up their instruments.

“It’s a sense of community, an opportunity for us to feel accomplished,” said Phil Ellis, who leads the Jones High School Alumni Band. “We get together once a week to practice and perform … we all just love music and love being around each other.”

Weekly practices take place in the Washington Shores Church of Christ, the same church Ellis grew up in.

And while the notion of this being full circle — Ellis once again in the same church where we once watched his pianist mother and pastor father — is part of the experience, the musician said that there’s something bigger at play.

This band is about Jones High School legacy, tradition — and paying homage to those who once invested in the room of musicians who are now adults, Ellis said.

“It’s important because we get to continue the legacy of what we learned," Ellis said. "Our high school band director was instrumental. The whole idea is to give students a chance to see us using our talents after high school.”

The Jones High School Alumni Band will perform at the 12th annual Mayor’s Jazz in the Park event on Saturday, March 2 at Cypress Grove Park in Orlando. The event is free.