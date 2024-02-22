ORLANDO, Fla. — Statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show more than 11% of Central Floridians work in food prep and serving related jobs, and the average hourly wage for those workers is just under $15.50 an hour, about the same as the national average.

But costs of living including housing costs are generally higher in the Orlando area than in other parts of the country.

What You Need To Know Statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show more than 11% of Central Floridians work in food prep and serving related jobs, and the average hourly wage for those workers is just under $15.50 an hour — about the same as the national average



Sergio Navarrete, a market attendant at the Buena Vista Palace Hotel near Disney Springs, says the pay is not enough, and he doesn’t have health benefits



Navarrete is now leading an effort by his Union, Local Unite 737, to push for higher pay

Sergio Navarrete works as a market attendant at the Buena Vista Palace Hotel near Disney Springs. He says the pay is not enough, and he doesn’t have health benefits.

“And everything’s more expensive too, and that adds another fear of financial collapse because what if I get terribly sick? What if my partner does? We can’t possibly recover from that,” said Navarrete.

Navarrete makes $14.50 an hour, which is a dollar less than the area’s average hourly rate. That adds up to about $30,000 dollars a year before taxes are taken out, which is more than $20,000 less than what the website Payscale says is needed to meet Central Florida costs of living.

“I have to pay $300 out of pocket just to see a doctor, and whatever expenses come after that really scares the hell of you, it really does,” said Navarrete.

Navarrete is now leading an effort by his Union, Local Unite 737, to push for higher pay.

Last year, the union helped get higher wages for Disney workers. Now, it’s hoping to do the same for other hospitality workers.

“What’s it going to look like if we actually fight? You can’t just wait until nothing happens,” said Navarrete. “You’ve got to see through it. Even if it fails, you’ve got to try. You can’t just give up.”

Navarrete is now going through surveys from his coworkers. He’s trying to get a sense of where they are financially, and just how much they’re coming up short. He admits it’s out of his comfort zone.

“I never really felt comfortable speaking up,” said Navarrete. “The thought never crossed my mind, but then I thought, why not? Because things are getting worse. And I developed a relationship with my coworkers, and I don’t want to just help myself out, I want to help others out.”

Representatives with Local Unite 737 say the contract for hotel workers is up at the end of 2024, so they’re hoping to begin negotiations for higher pay soon.