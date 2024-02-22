WASHINGTON — The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Joe Biden in 2021, provides a billion dollars a year over five years for airport improvements. This year’s funding includes $3.4 million for Appleton International Airport, south of Green Bay.

The Appleton airport is using local, state and federal money for a $66 million expansion, which includes increasing the number of concourses from six to 10 and adding restaurants. The federal money will be used for the new passenger boarding bridges and some sustainability improvements. The airport reported record growth last year, with passenger arrivals and departures increasing more than 14% from 2022.

“The more people that choose to fly out of our airport versus airports down the road, you know, the growth potential really has a high trajectory for us to continue to seek additional routes and larger aircraft here,” said Abe Weber, Appleton International Airport’s director.

Weber said the number of passengers using the airport has doubled in the last 10 years. Officials credit the growth to a decade worth of improvements, and working with the airlines to schedule more desirable flights, boost the customer service experience, and upgrade amenities. All of this to attract passengers who might otherwise use airports in Milwaukee or Chicago.

Airport officials hope the expansion attracts even more passengers, and the county expects a significant economic boost too.

“Right now, our airport contributes about $700 million worth of economic activity toward the region and supports approximately 3,000 jobs,” said Tom Nelson, the county executive for Outagamie County. “And what this expansion is going to do is it’s going to take us to the next level. We are looking at a potential economic impact of almost a billion dollars a year, possibly supporting up to 4,000 jobs.”

In addition to the grant for Appleton International, General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee will get $5.1 million for a roof replacement, and the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison will receive $2.6 million for structural improvements, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Appleton International’s new gates are expected to open in the first half of 2025, with the entire project scheduled to be complete by the end of the year.

