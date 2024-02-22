TOLEDO — New reports indicate the Biden administration may be pulling back a little on its timeline for phasing out vehicles that use gasoline.

According to Politico, the EPA is considering waiting until 2030 to accelerate its plan for making fully electric vehicles the dominant force in the marketplace.

But even that plan is not sitting well with both industry workers and consumers.

Less than six months after auto workers picketed for weeks in Toledo, the car industry is back in the spotlight in the Glass City.

There was a rally in Toledo that pushed to make sure Americans have a choice when it comes to the cars they buy.

“We want people to have a choice between, ‘Hey, I want to buy an internal combustion vehicle, or I want to buy an electric vehicle.’ We don’t need people telling us to do that,” said Mike Gudgeon, refinery manager at the PBF Toledo Refinery. “We want the freedom to do that ourselves.”

Gudgeon in part makes his living off people buying gasoline-powered cars.

It is why he joined about 100 others at a rally to push back against the Biden’s administration’s plan to limit the number of those cars that will eventually be able to be sold.

“What this would do would be starting in about 2032, make it really hard to find a gas-powered car in this country. And so we’re saying stop the ban,” said Chet Thompson, President of American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers. “Again, this will be bad for refiner workers. It’s going to make cars more expensive, and make us as a country more dependent on China.”

Tina Butts is worried about those costs. She said that if gas and diesel cars are banned that she won’t be able to afford a car.

“We’re lucky to be able to buy a used car to get around and good transportation so being that we can afford really some of the used cars now, and we feel it’s an honor to be able to own a car, it’s going to be very complicated for us to have to buy a new car,” Butts said.

Proponents of the EPA’s plan say regulating pollution from cars and trucks is necessary for the environment, not only helping to protect the climate but also reducing the risk of asthma.

They also said it’s incumbent upon the U.S. to become a global leader in the initiative.

But while the two sides are at odds over priorities, at the rally, Lieutenant Gov. Jon Husted also raised the question of logistics.

“Only 2.99% of cars in Ohio were electric last year, so think about that. We had 2% of cars in the market last year were electric and they’re going to say 67% needs to be in just a few short years. That’s unrealistic,” Husted said.