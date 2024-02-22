NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Some new life is being breathed into New Port Richey in the form of development. Plans are in the works for the construction of a pair of new condominiums and a hotel on US-19 at Marine Parkway.

A passion for one father-son duo.

“We really believe in New Port Richey. It’s a huge, up-and-coming market.”

Shuffling through various blueprints, Paul and Eric Simone are running through plans. Plans to revitalize a hidden gem in New Port Richey.

“It’s one of these markets where there’s not many places left to get in before it’s too late,” says Eric Simone, Vice President of Simone Development. “New Port Richey is the place to be.”

The father-son duo is developing three phases of construction known as ‘Aqua Harbor.’ Planning two new condo buildings and a rooftop bar hotel.

“It took five years to put this deal together,” says Paul. “Working with the City Manager Debbie Manns has been very helpful. This came up as we were developing the Magnuson and in the process of tearing it down. This came up, and we made a deal.”

They’re no strangers when it comes to construction. Paul has had years of experience—including building the Comfort Inn off US-19. And it’s a dream Eric has had since second grade.

“A lot of people wrote down ‘I want to be a doctor or lawyer.’ I remember, specifically, on mine I wrote ‘I want to build hotels.’ And I remember the teacher telling me to put something down more realistic and I kind of laughed and said ‘No, I’m going to build hotels.’ And here I am today, building hotels.”

The site for Aqua Harbor is a short drive to Marine Parkway. Where the old Magnuson Hotel stood, now resting in a heap of rubble. But those scraps, Paul says, will be recycled.

“You have to be careful with how you remove everything,” he says. “It takes a lot of labor and time but value-wise, it’s there.”

And now that the old has been torn down, it’s finally time to put up the new.

“We’re almost there,” says Paul. “Hopefully the building will start going up sometime in April or May.”

Construction should be finished within three and a half years. They hope the project leads to more down the road.

“We’re only getting started!” said Eric. “We’re excited.”

Excited to be part of the growth of this area.