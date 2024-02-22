TAMPA, Fla. — Major League Baseball Spring Training begins in Florida this weekend with teams, including the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees, playing their first games of the season on Saturday.

Florida is playing host to 13 MLB teams this year for Spring Training, including several that call the Tampa area their spring training homes.

What You Need To Know MLB Spring Training games start across Florida this weekend



The Tampa Bay Rays will play their first game Saturday against the Atlanta Braves



The New York Yankees will play their first game Saturday against the Detroit Tigers



Florida is playing hosts 13 MLB teams for spring training this year





Bay News 9 Spring Training guide 2024

The New York Yankess in Tampa are a big draw for fans traveling from New York. Some of those fans stay in Tampa for several weeks each year.

In Tampa’s Midtown, Senior Sales Manager for Aloft Midtown Nancy Jennings says hotel bookings have been solid since January.

In fact, she says, booking a room right now requires at least a month or two lead time.

“Our February, we are looking at an occupancy for the month at around 90%, and our expected, possibly in March, to be more than 90%” said Jennings. “So that’s 90% of the month, which is a lot of sold out nights.”

The influx of MLB Spring Training fans isn’t just good for local hotels.

Local bars, restaurants, and shops also benefit from spring training visitors.

The Red Sox, Orioles, Pirates, Twins, Cardinals, Mets, Marlins, Phillies and Blue Jays will all play their first spring training games Saturday, along with the Rays and Braves and the Yankees and Tigers.

Check the Bay News 9 Spring Training Guide for game times, ballpark maps and ticket information.