MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee prepares for the upcoming 2024 Republican National Convention in July, the U.S. Secret Service is gearing up to begin outreach efforts with businesses located within the security perimeter.

While the convention may be months away, many are already preparing for the tens of thousands of people who will fill the city this summer.

That includes Tommy Pappas’ family-owned dry-cleaning service. London Cleaners is a local institution has been operating for over a hundred years.

“Anybody coming in and out of town for the Republican National Committee will be taken care of very nicely,” said Pappas. “We’re going to make sure everyone’s nice and well-dressed, everything’s pressed and looking great.”

Although they haven’t received any communication yet on what security will be like, London Cleaners is getting ready.

“So, we haven’t heard anything from Secret Service as of yet, but if they want to come in and have their suits cleaned, we’d be more than happy to do them, too,” Pappas said.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson addressed the public on Wednesday morning. He wanted to make clear the goal was for the public to navigate the city smoothly.

“Of course, now, I want there to be a safe convention this summer in Milwaukee,” said Johnson. “At the same time, downtown Milwaukee will be open for business and entertainment as well.

Lexi Watkins, owner of ILash Beauty Company, shared her excitement for the city, but said she is keeping an eye on potential traffic challenges.

“I think that the RNC will be good for Milwaukee,” said Watkins. “It’s going to bring a lot of revenue to different businesses in the area. I think that traffic is going to be crazy, but we are here with our doors open for any people that want to get any beauty spa services, facials, eyelash extensions.”

Watkins said she anticipates bringing in more clientele to her locally owned business.

“I’m very excited to see what’s to come,” said Watkins.

These local businesses said they agree that more visitors will mean more opportunities.

“We’re excited to have more people coming to the city of Milwaukee,” said Pappas. “It’s going to bring more business to not only dry cleaners, but other businesses around town and that’s good for the community and good for the people of Milwaukee.”