PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — City commissioners in St. Pete Beach postponed a vote on a major redevelopment project at the Sirata Beach resort.

There was a big turnout at the meeting, with presentations from experts and hours of public comment from residents.

Mayor Adrian Petrila was asked to recuse himself from this decision because he founded and chaired the group Protect St. Pete Beach, which is against the plan. He did not

In fact, the public comments did not even begin until six hours into the meeting. And the comments lasted until 2:30 a.m.

And that’s when, without a decision, the commission decided to wrap up the meeting and pick up the issue again next Tuesday.

Commissioners heard hours of presentations from attorneys and others connected with the project, including an architect, transportation engineer, and landscape engineer. All told commissioners they think the project meets city standards.

The plan is to tear down two buildings on the Sirata site and build two new hotels.

During public comment, speakers told commissioners they’re worried the project will block views, create traffic headaches, and change the character of the city.

“There are small hotels, yes, some larger than others,” said St. Pete Beach resident Jerry Carrier. “This is going to be a monster. It’s going to change the whole nature of St. Pete Beach. That’s not what we came here for.”

An attorney with the project said it comes with community benefits, like new sidewalks on gulf boulevard and dune restoration.

PREVIOUS CONCERNS

A December 2023 meeting ran well into the night with hours of public comment. Commissioners decided to continue the meeting to a future date, but then the change in leadership took place. Grill says for many residents, it’s been a nerving topic because of the varying opinions on what the future of St. Pete Beach should look like.

“How big is big enough? How much tourism can the state support and what should our towns look like?” Grill asked. “There’s a few other commercial properties that are looking to redevelop and I’m sure that they’re watching this.”

Over the last few months, residents have shared concerns about the strain on the town’s resources and adding more traffic to the already congested Gulf Boulevard.