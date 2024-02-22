TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Both chambers in the Florida legislature passed a bill Thursday that would keep children under the age of 16 off popular platforms regardless of parental approval.

The measure passed 108-7 in the House and 23-14 in the Senate.

The measure will now go to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has expressed displeasure in the wording of the bill.

In Orlando, DeSantis told reporters the proposal still needed work. The bill would ban minors younger than 16 from social media with no parental exception to the rule.

“I’m a critic of social media, but I have to look at this from a parent’s perspective, so we’re working through this," DeSantis said. "I don’t think it’s there yet. Hopefully, we’ll be able to get there in a way that I think answers a lot of the concerns that a lot of folks have."

That warning came just hours after House Bill 1 passed in the Senate.

House Speaker Paul Renner has been in support of the measure, and congratulated lawmakers for their efforts after it passed.

"This bill protects children in a dramatic way. There is no Republican children or Democrat children, and we owe it to all children to protect them. And today members, by your vote, you did just that," Renner said.

The bill targets any social media site that tracks user activity, allows children to upload material and interact with others, and uses addictive features designed to cause excessive or compulsive use. Supporters point to rising suicide rates among children, cyberbullying and predators using social media to prey on kids.

“We’re talking about businesses that are using addictive features to engage in mass manipulation of our children to cause them harm,” said the bill’s sponsor, Republican state Sen. Erin Grall.

Other states have considered similar legislation, but most have not proposed a total ban. In Arkansas, a federal judge blocked enforcement of a law in August that required parental consent for minors to create new social media accounts.

Supporters in Florida hope that if the bill becomes law, it would withstand legal challenges because it would ban social media formats based on addictive features such as notification alerts and auto-play videos, rather than the content on their sites.

But opponents say it blatantly violates the First Amendment and that it should be left to parents, not the government, to monitor children’s social media use.

“This isn’t 1850," said Democratic state Sen. Jason Pizzo. "While parents show up at school board meetings to ban books, their kids are on their iPads looking at really bad stuff."

Some parents also have mixed feelings.

Central Florida mother Angela Perry said she understands the rationale behind the bill, and noted that she and her husband didn’t let their daughter onto any major platforms until she turned 15. But Perry said she believes it should be up to every parent to make that decision based on the maturity of their children.

“Whatever happened to parental rights?” Perry asked. “You are already selecting books my child can read at school. That is fine to a certain extent. But now you are also moving into their private life as well. It’s becoming intrusive.”

The Florida bill would require social media companies to close any accounts it believes to be used by minors and to cancel accounts at the request of a minor or parents. Per the bill, any information pertaining to the account must also be deleted.