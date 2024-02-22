Users of several major cellular carriers, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, reported outages on Thursday morning, according to Downdetector, which tracks internet, communication and other service outages.
Per Downdetector, users began to report issues after 3:30 a.m. ET. Reports peaked at at around 4:30-5:30 a.m. ET, depending on the carrier in question. The cause of the outage is not yet clear.
Areas reporting issues included New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and Houston. Some municipalities across the country also reported issues with contacting emergency services, including 911.
A source familiar told Spectrum News that the issue is not related to Verizon, but likely to another mobile carrier. The company's customers could see issues they try to make or receive calls or texts from the impacted provider, the source said.
Spectrum News has reached out to T-Mobile and AT&T for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
NOTE: Spectrum News is owned by parent company Charter Communications, which owns and operates Spectrum Mobile.