As labor costs continue to rise for dairy farmers in New York, the price they get paid for milk remains — leading to tighter profit margins and more concern.

“I think this is going to be one of those years that weeds out some farms because of the price of milk,” said Greg Porter owner, of Porterdale Farms in Watertown, where they milk 2,000 cows and farm about 4,000 acres.

Labor has been a major cost for Porter with 28 full-time employees.

“It’s hard to compete from a wage perspective with all these other industries that can pass added costs onto consumers where the dairy farmer can’t. We don’t set the price of our product,” Porter said.

Milk prices are set by a formula created by the U.S. Department of Agriculture under Federal Milk Marketing Orders that provide guidelines for milk processors to purchase the commodity. Farmers are paid based on the components like fat and protein in their milk.

A report from Cornell University tracked labor costs for 112 farms from 2016 to 2022 and found labor costs increased from about $730,000 per farm in 2016 to $1.1 million in 2022, but Porter said he believes the actual cost is higher.

“Not every farm breaks out utilities for housing, repairs and maintenance and then there’s no depreciation put into that. There’s no what I would call softer expenses like lawn mowing, snow plowing, transportation,” Porter said.

He said they have put off paying for other things to cover the costs of labor.

“It’s like you have to rob Peter to pay Paul. You have deferred maintenance on barn roofs because that money has to go over here for labor because labor is what drives the farm,” he said.

Milk prices fluctuate — and in the last year, prices have dropped nearly 20% for farmers. It is difficult to predict when they will come up again.

“If you can, you make more milk, but you can’t control the price of milk,” Porter said.

According to the USDA, in December 2023 milk was $20.60 per hundredweight. In December 2022 it was $24.50. Some of the fluctuation is due to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in supply and demand.

Even then, Porter said some dairy cooperations limit the amount of milk production for farmers by deducting money if they go over a certain amount.

Jason Karszes, a farm management specialist with ProDairy at Cornell University, said labor is the one expense that never comes down and has been increasing at a faster rate in the past several years.

“It’s a combination of many factors from minimum wage increasing, health insurance costs increasing to competition and tightness in the labor market. It’s the second largest expense on the farm, and it’s also one of the few expenses that never ever goes down,” Karszes said.

While expenses have gone up, labor efficiency has also increased. The report found that workers now manage about 54 cows per person and in 2016 it was about 47 cows per person.

The report found that labor accounted for 13.7% of all expenses on the farm in 2022 — a decrease from 15.1% in 2021.

“We had inflation come into play, so we had lots of costs go up in 2022, so that made labor be a smaller percentage of the total,” Karszes said.

Despite milk prices being low, Porter said he has hope with the opening of new facilities that things will improve and the demand for milk will increase.

“Farms are critical to the economy, and it’s encouraging to see that the state has attracted some manufacturers like Fairlife. That’s a big deal, so let’s hope it works out,” he said.