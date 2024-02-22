As the April 8 total solar eclipse inches closer, the excitement has been brewing as locations in the path of totality expect a massive influx of visitors piling in to see this once-in-a-lifetime cosmic phenomenon.

Most people will see the spectacle that is the moon passing in front of our view of the sun from the ground, at viewing parties across a vast swath of the U.S. However, others may take advantage of a special offer from some airlines, flying through the path of totality during the eclipse and seeing it from the air.

Delta Air Lines

The airline will feature flight 1218, from Austin to Detroit, as their highlight eclipse flight. This is because it will occur on an A220-300 plane, which the airline states features larger windows. The flight leaves Austin at 12:15 p.m. CT and arrives in Detroit at 4:20 p.m. ET.

“This flight is the result of significant collaboration and exemplifies the close teamwork Delta is known for — from selecting an aircraft with larger windows to determining the exact departure time from Austin and the experiences at the gate and in the air,” said Eric Beck, managing director of domestic network planning in a post on the airline’s website. “Thanks to teams across the company, the idea of viewing a total eclipse from the air will become a reality for our customers.”

Five other flights will feature views of the eclipse as well, if you are unable to make this one.

Detroit to Westchester County, New York at 2:59 p.m. EST

Los Angeles to Dallas Fort Worth at 8:40 a.m. PST

Los Angeles to San Antonio at 9 a.m. PST

Salt Lake City to San Antonio at 10:08a.m. MST

Salt Lake City to Austin, Texas at 9:55 a.m. MST

The airline recommends wearing protective, eclipse-viewing glasses if partaking in one of these flights.

“The April 8 eclipse is the last total eclipse we’ll see over North America until 2044,” said Warren Weston, Delta Air Lines Lead Meteorologist. “This eclipse will last more than twice as long as the one that occurred in 2017, and the path is nearly twice as wide.”

Booking information available here.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Chief Meteorologist David Dillahunt said in a press release that they have found the best opportunities for viewing the phenomenon.

"With our flight schedule, we're able to offer hundreds of seats in the sky to view the eclipse, and we look forward to showcasing our Hospitality on this day while celebrating with our Customers,” Dillahunt said in the release.

The airline lists these three flights as the most likely to have the best viewing of the eclipse:

Flight 1252 from Dallas to Pittsburgh at 12:45 p.m. CDT

Flight 1721 from Austin to Indianapolis at 12:50 p.m. CDT

Flight 1910 from St. Louis to Houston at 1:20 p.m. CDT

The airline also lists the following flights that could cross the path of totality:

Flight 955 from Dallas to Chicago at 12:50 p.m. CDT

Flight 506 from Milwaukee to Dallas at 1:05 p.m. CDT

Flight 1734 from Houston to Indianapolis at 1:35 p.m. CDT

Fight 1682 from Chicago to Austin at 1:30 p.m. CDT

Flight 3108 from Nashville to Dallas at 1:40 pm. CDT

Booking information available here.