PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Madeira Beach commissioners are expected to vote this spring on whether to adopt a new classification for the John’s Pass Village area.

Pinellas commissioners approved changing the 27-acres to an “activity center” on the countywide plan map.

The move aligns Madeira Beach development standards with the county’s for the first time in 15 years.

Forward Pinellas’s planning division manager told commissioners that meant buildings in John’s Pass couldn’t be rebuilt if they were destroyed in a disaster.

Madeira Beach’s mayor says he has concerns about the plan and would like to see it confined to John’s Pass.

But one business owner said getting those standards in line is an important step for the area’s future.

“We wouldn’t be able to rebuild John’s Pass,” said Dylan Hubbard, Hubbard’s Marina owner. “We would be hung up in courts, and no one would have any answers. Essentially, we’d be held to residential zoning, and John’s Pass would just never, ever be the same.”

Forward Pinellas said if the Madeira Beach commission passes the plan, staff will then move on to drafting development standards, zoning regulations, and more.

Madeira Beach Mayor James Rostek said he’s also concerned about the sprawl of the 27-acre area impacted, saying he’d prefer changes stay within John’s Pass.

“Right now, with this neighborhood designation, it’s allowed to go outside of John’s Pass," Rostek said. "It’s going on both sides of Gulf Blvd. and it creeps up several blocks north of here.”