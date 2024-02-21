MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin is well represented when it comes to clothing. From gear decked out with the logos of local sports teams, to T-shirts featuring state traditions like fish fries and a brandy old fashioned, you’ll find clothing celebrating all things Wisconsin.

However, sisters Francesca Mayca Wegner and Gabriella Mayca Hobbs said not all cultures and traditions are always getting full representation.

What You Need To Know A pair of sisters launched a brand to share pride for the Midwest and Latina culture



The brand began sales in December and has seen a big response



The sisters are working on new designs for the spring and summer

It's something the pair noticed as they looked to find clothes that represented their identity.

“We honestly started searching for things that we wanted to wear, and we saw that there was nothing out there, and that is where the Midwest Latina brand was born,” said Wegner.

The sisters launched their Midwest Latina apparel brand in Dec. 2023. They said they are proud of their Latina heritage. Their mom immigrated to the United States from Peru in the 1980s. They said they’re also proud of their Midwest roots, as Chicago natives turned Milwaukeeans.

The sisters found that while people may be familiar with Hispanic or Latina culture on the East and West Coasts, the Midwest doesn’t get the attention it deserves.

“The Midwest in general is sometimes overlooked, so with Midwest Latina, we want to show people who we are because we are here,” said Mayca Hobbs.

The sisters quickly learned it’s a clothing and accessory niche that needed to be filled. They launched in December and sold out of everything within weeks. Now, they are focusing on new spring and summer designs.

“We have had amazing feedback from the community. We made the right decision to bring this brand to the world,” said Mayca Wegner.

To learn more about Midwest Latina, you can visit its website.