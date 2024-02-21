LOUISVILLE, Ky. — February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, and one Kentucky nonprofit is making sure all pets have access to reproductive prevention surgery.

Two larger dogs are saddled in the back seat of a sedan – to them, it’s just another joy ride. But as they sniff out the situation, they are out of the car and meeting with the vet.

The Kentucky Humane Society’s Care-A-Van is a mobile pet care clinic. Dogs and cats can get vaccines, spay and neuter surgeries and wellness checks at a low to no cost for the pet owner.

Sheena Odenweller checks the pet’s health and administers vaccines.

“I'm just assessing how the pet looks in that moment," Odenweller said. "If he looks healthy, he or she looks healthy enough to go ahead with vaccines, we go ahead and do those that the client requests."

Today, many furry friends are getting blood drawn and receiving routine shots. This is a vital part of animal health for the entire community to prevent illnesses in other pets, Odenweller said.

“It's not in your area because other people are taking care of it," she said. "We don't want rabies to break out in our dogs; we don't want distemper and parvo to break out in our dogs. Those are very deadly diseases."

"So if we can prevent them, that's what we're all here for.”

The Care-A-Van also provides surgeries to prevent pets from reproducing, which can be costly and cause other physical and behavioral problems. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports on average, American pet owners spent about $500 in 2021 on veterinarian services.

The Kentucky Humane Society travels to communities and counties to provide care for owners who may not afford it. Providing these resources helps solve overpopulation in shelters.

“If they are not able to reproduce, we're not going to see the success of litters that then end up coming into the shelter because they don't have a home for the individual pet owner,” said Kat Rooks, Kentucky Humane Society Kentucky Initiatives director.

Spaying and neutering can prevent future diseases, she said.

Odenweller said the mobility and ease of the Care-A-Van allows more pets to get care.

“We try to provide the highest quality for the most amount of animals that we can," she said. "This is a high volume, high-quality spay-neuter clinic.”

The Kentucky Humane Society is working to provide care in each of the state’s 120 counties over the next decade. The Care-A-Van offers appointment booking online.