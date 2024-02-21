TAMPA, Fla. — Senate Bill 1698 would limit THC and other cannabinoids recently passed and a similar House Bill is expected to do the same. Some hemp shop owners say it could spell disaster for their industry in Florida.

In Clearwater Beach, Matthew Wetzel has run LGH Dispensary for the past four years. He has worked in the industry for longer and says hemp shops bring billions in revenue to the Sunshine State. However, as he looks over all the products in his display case, he doesn’t have a rosy outlook on the future.

“Everything is going to be above the 2-milligram mark or 10-milligrams per package and we’re definitely going to be losing the flower as well,” Wetzel said.

Senate Bill 1698 would prohibit businesses from manufacturing or selling products that contain more than .3% Delta-9 and limit other cannabinoids. Senate Health Policy Chair Republican Colleen Burton sponsored the bill. She wants to cap the levels of THC and change packaging that she says is geared towards kids.

“I have a real concern for the health and safety for Floridians with these items on the market,” Burton said.

For Wetzel, it’s about more than just keeping his doors open for him. He’s worried about his 12-year-old son who uses CBD for seizures. He said once his son started using CBD, it was life changing. He says he worries about others who use it as a medication.

“You may have some family members that have debilitative issues, whether they are children or not (…) that have chosen this holistic plant. Think about them,” Wetzel said.

He is not sure what the future might bring if the bills are put into law. If passed, the law would be implemented in October. However, Wetzel said he plans to fight the legislation and possibly file a lawsuit against the state.