ORLANDO, Fla. — In a soulful event attended by hundreds, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, city commissioners and City of Orlando Poet Laureate Shawn Welcome hosted hundreds of African American artists to celebrate and showcase the contributions Black Americans have made both locally and nationally.

What You Need To Know Camping World Stadium hosts city’s annual Black History Month celebration



The free event spanned three hours and included remarks from saxophonist James Johnson and Poet Laureate Shawn Welcome



Data shows African Americans are not widely accredited in the art scene

“Orlando Black history is American history,” said Dyer Tuesday night at the city’s annual Black History Community Celebration. “(Black History), it is Orlando History.”

The free event spanned three hours and included remarks from Welcome, saxophonist James Johnson, and the introduction of the City Beautiful Voices Choir — a choir group composed of city workers.

The event was accompanied by cultural dishes, singers and painters.

“Black women in specifically are not naturally showcased in a perspective or view of beauty,” said local artist Dafeney Josue, who was hired by the city to paint live canvasses. “I like to utilize my artwork to showcase not only the beauty, but also the femininity.”

The event served as an opportunity for local artists to intertwine and diffuse their talents over an opportunity many deemed rare.

“The most important thing, or the most unique thing, is that there are different performances being showcased today,” Josue said.

According to art market website ArtNet, representation of African American women in the art scene is rare. Work by Black American women comprises just 0.1 percent of all auction sales between 2008 and mid-2022, the website stated in a report.

Although data shows African Americans are not widely accredited in the art scene, Tuesday’s event was a reminder for elected officials to share how Black Americans have used art to create positive change among their community.

“The arts have always been a powerful medium for expressing emotions, telling stories and sparking change. They have the ability to transcend boundaries,” said Commissioner Bakari Burns.