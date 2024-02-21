The co-owner of a popular Charlotte brewery died in a fall Tuesday, prompting a closure of the brewery's two taprooms.

Wooden Robot Brewery posted that they lost one of their founders, Dan Wade, in an accident. According to MEDIC, the accident was a fall. It happened before 3:40 p.m.

"It is with an extremely sad and heavy heart that we share this news," the brewery posted on social media. "We ask that you respect the privacy of his loved ones in this incredibly difficult time. We are all still in shock and need time to process everything, but we will do our best to keep everyone in the loop for when we open up our taprooms again."

Wooden Robot has two locations, one in Charlotte's South End area, off of S Tryon Street, and one in the city's NoDa, neighborhood, off E 36th Street. The deadly fall happened at the brewery's original South End location, according to MEDIC.

"Your thoughts and prayers for Dan’s family, his wife, and his son are much appreciated at this time," the brewery posted.

The brewery has not said when they plan to reopen their taprooms. Further details regarding the fall have not been released.