BETHUNE BEACH, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are moving forward with legislation that could regulate short-term vacation rentals across the state. If passed, it could have impacts to property owners across Central Florida, including Volusia County.

What You Need To Know Volusia County banned short-term rentals in unincorporated parts of the county in 2021



A bill has passed the Florida Senate, and a companion bill is working its way through committees in the Florida House



If passed into law, the measure would set state rules and regulations for short-term rentals across the state



The measure would not allow local governments to flat out prohibit the rentals, unless under certain circumstances

Volusia County banned short-term rentals in unincorporated parts of the county in 2021. Proponents of the legislation hope it might undo what they feel like has been an overreach by local governments.

Jim Stewart works with hundreds of property owners through his short-term rental business, VacayMyWay. He started it in 2019 to compete with some of the bigger short-term rental stay companies. He says the last thing his property owners want is a party.

“NoiseAware is a company that monitors the level of the noise in the rental unit, and you have entrance and exit cameras that are monitoring the number of people,” said Stewart. “Because nobody wants a party, it’s hard on the property.”

But after complaints, the county banned rental stays less than 30 days in unincorporated parts of the county, including in the Bethune Beach community.

Since that happened, Stewart says many of his property owners were forced to sell their homes due to lack of income. He says other properties have gone into disrepair because the property owners don’t have the income to pay for normal upkeep. He says the area — at least during the week - has become a ghost town.

“You can definitely see the impact on the local economy of the loss of $60 million in economic impact,” said Stewart.

A bill has passed the Florida Senate, and a companion bill is working its way through committees in the Florida House. If passed into law, the measure would set state rules and regulations for short-term rentals across the state. And it would not allow local governments to flat out prohibit the rentals, unless under certain circumstances.

Stewart, whose company represents renters across the state, says it would make what’s allowed, and not allowed, more consistent.

“There’s so much inconsistency in the application of the ruling, and that’s really why the state needs to get involved,” said Stewart.

Ultimately, Stewart hopes, if passed, the proposed legislation would allow short-term rentals to open back up in Bethune Beach, and allow the beach community to thrive like it used to.

“Short-term rentals is a great way to boost the local economy without affecting the infrastructure. A lot of the houses are already built, the roads are already built — all we’re doing is adding money to that, so I think it’s a responsible thing for the state to do,” said Stewart.