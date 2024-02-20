WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Bach Festival Society offers a diverse program of concerts and educational programs presented throughout the year.

What You Need To Know The 89th annual Bach Festival continues at Rollins College in Winter Park





Musicians, artists and a 160-person choir perform “Sanctuary Road” for audiences





John Sinclair continues his 34th year as conductor for performances at festival





Senior choir singer Frederick Blanchard says the stories of slavery need to be performed

In February, the renowned Annual Bach Festival featured the works of Bach and other great composers performed by the 160-voice Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra and guest soloists.

One of those choir singers is Frederick Blanchard, a senior music major at Rollins College.

“We are bringing history to life though music,” said Blanchard as he warmed up his voice during the choir’s final rehearsal.

Frederick is majoring in music and voice at Rollins College and plans to make a career somewhere in the music industry, possibly as a conductor someday.

The music major's operatic voice has helped him in his college requirement to perform at the 89th annual Bach Festival.

The college singer is excited to perform "Sanctuary Road," which are stories from the underground railroad which documents the network of secret routes and safe houses used by African American slaves to escape into free states and Canada during the early- to mid-1800s.

He hopes the audience understands the struggles these slaves were forced to endure.

“Just an understanding of these 800 slaves and what they have gone through. And that they understand and respect and the lives they lived,” said Blanchard.

Pulitzer-Prize winning composer Paul Moravec, who constructed Sanctuary Road, says he is thrilled that Rollins College is performing his work, especially during Black History Month.

“This is the story about the quest for freedom. The desire for freedom that I personally feel is timeless and universal,” said Moravec.

Conductor John Sinclair, who has now led the performances for the Bach Festival for 34 years, believes these stories need to be heard and music is the way to do it.

“You know music has a way to go into the mind and into the soul, that just the spoken word doesn’t. And it’s the perfect medium to tell such a powerful story,” said Sinclair.

Sinclair has been a music teacher at Rollins College for 38 years and says he looks forward to many more years of performing and teaching.

Click here for more upcoming Bach Festival events.