To tackle the issue of financial illiteracy, the New York Department of State distributed $1.1 million to nonprofits like Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. to give people coaching and improve their finances.

“It’s literally a one-on-one coach that’s working with them to help them to understand what resources are available to avoid financial scams, to help them address credit concerns," said Robert Rodriguez, New York secretary of state.

Through the Community Services Block Grant, managed by the Department of State's Division of Community Services, 11 organizations received $100,000 each to individually coach people and families about things like homeownership, credit scores, debt, bank accounts and financial scams.

“It can be tough because the economic situation of our community right now, it’s difficult. People don’t make necessarily enough money to be able to afford the things that they need,” said Amanda Straight, deputy director of Housing and Community Development at Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. “If you work with people and you have the support and you make the changes that you need to make, you can really see a great impact in your life.”

Straight said this funding has helped 105 people complete budget and financial literacy education at Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. as of Jan. 31. Of those, 36 people came back for follow-up counseling.

These programs are being funded in the Capital Region, Mohawk Valley, Western New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and New York City.