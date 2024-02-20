KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Two adults have been charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting at Kansas City’s Super Bowl celebration, according to the Jackson County, Mo. prosecutor.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan died in the shooting and 22 others were wounded last Wednesday.

Baker also stated there is no evidence reflecting the two men had a prior history. The prosecutor added that the altercation escalated to Mays drawing a handgun. Almost immediately, Baker said, others pulled firearms.

According to court records, Miller initially told detectives he and some friends were at the rally, standing to the left of the main stage when he heard gunshots. Miller stated he began to run and was hit struck in the abdomen by gunfire.

It goes on to say Miller stated he returned fire with his own firearm. Miller estimated he fired 4-5 shots and was uncertain if he struck the individual he was shooting at. Miller claimed he did not see anyone else armed at the time of the shooting.

Baker says evidence tells us it was Miller’s firearm that struck Lopez-Galvan.

The prosecutor commented that Mays and Miller are both still in the hospital and are being guarded.

Last week, charges were filed against two juveniles connected to the shooting. Baker would not comment on any association between the juveniles and the adults.

“We are not done yet,” Baker stressed about the investigation.

She seeks to hold every shooter accountable for their actions that day. Baker’s office is still looking for people that suffered wounds while trying to escape from the stampede that occurred following the gunshots.

Roughly one million people likely attended the parade, which occurred in a city of about 470,000 people and a metropolitan area of about two million.

Lopez-Gavan’s family released a statement saying:

"We are grateful to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office led by Jean Peters Baker and her amazing team of highly experienced and dedicated prosecutors. We also want to thank the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and all other law enforcement departments involved in this investigation. The effort and dedicated hours spent to expeditiously investigate this senseless act of violence is extremely commendable. It is reassuring for our family and the entire community to know that this joint team effort has resulted in the identification of the suspects involved. Though it does not bring back our beloved Lisa, it is comforting to know that the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and the KCPD made it a top priority to seek justice for Lisa, the other shooting victims, those who had to witness this tragedy unfold and the Kansas City community.

Lopez-Galvan was a DJ host for a local radio station. Her funeral will be on Saturday at 10 a.m.