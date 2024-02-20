RICHMOND, Ky. — Kentucky continues to charge ahead for investing in electric vehicle infrastructure.



Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., joined federal, state and local officials Monday to break ground on the first electric vehicle (EV) charging station in the southeastern U.S. through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.

Kentucky is using $70 million in federal funds from the NEVI program to install fast-charging stations every 50 miles on interstates and major highways.

“We are building charging stations along 11 interstates and eight parkways," Beshear said.

Beshear, Federal Highway Administration administrator Shailen Bhatt and other officials broke ground on the first charging station financed through NEVI funds at Circle K in Richmond.

“If we are going to build the batteries, we have got to be some of the fastest in establishing the charging network," Beshear said. "If we’re going to build what powers your vehicle, we need to be able to charge it here in Kentucky."

Since Beshear took office, the state has seen $11.6 billion in planned EV investments, creating more than 10,000 new jobs. Beshear said EVs are the future, and these investments no longer make Kentucky a “flyover” state.

“Being a leader in this technology is exciting," Beshear said. "It has people thinking about Kentucky in different ways, which is thrilling to see."

Under the NEVI program, private investors design, build and operate the charging stations. The Richmond location is one of two Circle K will operate along the I-75 corridor, with the other in Berea.

Kentucky is now the first southeastern U.S. state to break ground on a NEVI funded charging station.

“I-75 is a key corridor; not just for Kentucky, but for the nation," Bhatt said.

Bhatt added electric vehicles account for around 10% of vehicle sales in the U.S., which is a number he said he expects to grow and thus mean a greater need for charging infrastructure.

“There’s about 170,000 chargers in the United States right now; President [Joe] Biden has set a goal of 500,000 by the end of the decade," Bhatt said. "I actually think we’re going to get there by 2026 or 2027 because it just makes sense."

The state has selected seven developers to install chargers at the initial 24 sites. The transportation cabinet is taking requests for proposals to install the additional 16 in the second phase.

The goal is to have all 40 charging stations up and running by 2025.