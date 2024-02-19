TAMPA, Fla. — The transition from the military to everyday life can be difficult for veterans, and finding the right job can be one of the most daunting challenges.

It’s not just about getting a job, it’s about keeping it.

Air Force Veteran Donita Espinoza said the transition out of military life wasn’t what she expected.

“It’s just different when you go to a civilian job and it’s just, ‘OK, I’m here for the day and then just leave,’” she said.

The sisterhood she had grown accustomed to was no longer there, and her work life was one of the biggest changes.

It’s been six years since Espinoza left the military.

Despite the challenges, she said Monday’s conference and others like it are a valuable resource for those like her.

“It was very challenging, and I didn’t have much support,” she said. “So now I just want to assimilate and actually network with those veterans to try to help them transition.”

Michael Roger, executive director of the US Patriot Chamber of Commerce, said that utilizing these skills to get the right job can make the change in lifestyle easier.

“The purpose of the event is to help senior leaders who are transitioning out of the military to gain and maintain employment in the non-military sector,” he said.

